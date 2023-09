Gardai are appealing for information after 6 vintage milk churns were stolen in the early hours of Friday in Buncrana.

A man is understood to have entered the rear of a property in Riverview, Gransha Road between 1:40am and 1:50am, accompanied by another man before making off with the milk churns.

Anyone who observed any vehicles or people on the move at the time or who has dash cam footage is urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.