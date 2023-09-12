Woman left shaken after armed robbery in Derry

A woman has been left badly shaken after an armed robbery in Derry last night.
At around 8:10pm, a masked man entered a shop in Moss Park, brandishing a metal tool.
As he attempted to get behind the counter, a female customer attempted to stop him before the man jumped over the counter, grabbed an item and ran away.
The suspect wore a green hooded top, with the top pulled up, black trousers and dark shoes. His face was fully covered with a black mask.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine says this was a brazen act that was distressing and shocking for those impacted.
Police are appealing for information.