Ours to Protect

Relay for Life raised over €137,500 in 2023

It was confirmed last night that Relay for Life Donegal raised just over €137,500 this year in support of the Irish Cancer Society.

Last night also saw long time Chair Robert O’Connor step down, with Seamus Devine taking the helm.

Mr O’Connor was honoured the a Gordy Klatt Award, named after the founder of Relay for Life. A Gordy Klatt award was also presented to Paul Hannigan of Donegal ATU, in honour of the fact that the campus has been the home of Relay since the first event in 2012.

Incoming Chair Seamus Devine says while supporting research is important, the bulk of the money raised by Relay is spent on services in Donegal……..

Pictures by Clive Wasson

Pic 1 – RLF Donegal Treasurer Drew Corry presents the cheque to Corrine Hasson, Director of Services with the Irish Cancer Society

Pic 2 – Outgoing Chair Robert O’Connor hands over the reins to Seamus Devine

Pic 3 – Paul Hannigan receives his Gordy Klatt award from Robert O’Connor

 

Last night also saw a presentation made to Highland Radio’s Lee Gooch in recognition of the success of the Role Call for Relay feature, which ran every day during May.

Highland Radio’s Lee Gooch, Fionnuala Rabbit and Donal Kavanagh

 

 

 

