61 year old Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault

A 61 year old man from the Derry area was sentenced at Coleraine Crown Court for 46 sexual offences including rape and indecent assault.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victims, was sentenced to 16 years. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Speaking outside the court, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said what this man did to his victims over a 12 year period plumbed the depths of depravity. They will, she added, undoubtedly be left with long lasting trauma after suffering years of horrific abuse.

She praised each of the victims, now adults, for coming forward and assisting Police with their investigation to bring this abuser to justice. She said it takes huge courage to take that first step of reaching out and breaking the cycle of abuse.

DS Fisher encouraged anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse to come forward to Police, no matter when the abuse occurred, assuring them there specially trained Detectives in a dedicated Non-recent Child Abuse Team who will treat all victims with sensitivity and respect at every stage of the process.

