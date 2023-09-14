Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Another interest rate increase could be on the way today

The markets are betting that hard pressed mortgage holders will face another interest rate increase today.

The European Central Bank will meet later to consider if it will increase the rate to borrowers for the tenth time.

Those on tracker rates will be first to feel the pain if the ECB agrees to a quarter of one per cent increase.

70,000 homeowners coming off fixed rates by the end of the year are also facing huge hikes in repayments.

Economist Austin Hughes believes the ECB should put the brakes on further rate hikes:

