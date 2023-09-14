Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

BOI warns of spike in fraudsters

Bank of Ireland is warning customers about a new spike in fraudsters accessing customers’ PCs and online banking.

The fraudsters are mainly targeting business banking customers duping them into allowing remote access to their computers and bank accounts.

They are calling customers claiming to be from Bank of Ireland before asking them to log into their online banking as normal.

The bank is advising if you receive a call asking you to go to a website or to click on a link that they will send to you, just hang up.

