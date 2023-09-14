Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Council urged to carry out urgent repairs on Magheraboy Bridge, Liscooley

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out urgent repairs on a bridge in Liscooley as local residents live in fear their homes could be flooded if there were to be a repeat of the flooding seen in East Donegal in July.

There’s serious safety concerns over the Magheraboy Bridge that it could be washed away if there is another flooding event.

Nearby landowners have expressed their willingness to allow Donegal County Council access to their land to facilitate works.

Councillor Gary Doherty says its vital the bridge is a top priority for the Council:

