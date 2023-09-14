Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee hears transition to enhanced scheme has been difficult

A meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee has heard that the transition onto the enhanced grant scheme has been difficult.

In July, on commencement of the scheme, 1,296 applications had to be transferred.

Homeowners have been contacted by the Council outlining the impact of their application transitioning to the new scheme including recalculations.

Since November 2020, €15.6 million of payments have been issued by Donegal County Council. €1.28 million was paid out in July and August.

Under the enhanced grant scheme, 50 applications have been received by the local authority. 8 of the applications are to be referred to the Housing Agency while the remainder are deemed incomplete.

To date, 849 previously approved applicants have been transitioned to the new scheme while 323 applications under the previous scheme have been referred to the Housing Agency.

Top Stories

charliedail
News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue criticised over comments on transition of defective block grant scheme applications

14 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 September 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Top Stories

Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee hears transition to enhanced scheme has been difficult

14 September 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Local authority staff to escalate industrial action

14 September 2023
