Dylan Browne McMonagle has taken his first win alongside trainer Aiden O’Brien. McMonagle teamed up with the Ballydoyle stable to win on the 2/7 favourite Military.

It’s been a successful week for the Donegal Jockey who won four races over the last three days.

Fellow Donegal man Luke McAteer was also in the winners enclosure today at Nass. He was first past the post in the 4.15 on 3/1 shot Basilah Bear for trainer David Marnane.