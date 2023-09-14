Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

EPA liaising with Council and Loughs Agency as Donegal fish kill investigation continues

The Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed it is liaising with Donegal County Council and the Loughs Agency after a major fish kill in Donegal.

The EPA says they were informed by Aurivo Consumer Foods Ltd in Killygordon, an EP Licensed facility on Tuesday afternoon of an accidental release from the facility to the Cross Roads Stream, a tributary of the River Finn.

EPA staff from the Office of Environmental Enforcement attended the site yesterday to investigate the incident and to identify what corrective actions need to be taken.

The EPA has also liaised with Donegal County Council and The Loughs Agency to assess the impact of the incident on the receiving environment.

Samples have been taken for further analysis at the EPA laboratories.

EPA staff from the Office of Environmental Enforcement and the Loughs Agency, continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fish
News, Top Stories

EPA liaising with Council and Loughs Agency as Donegal fish kill investigation continues

14 September 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Immediate action needed to install traffic calming measures on Derry-Buncrana Rd – Cllr Murray

14 September 2023
flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to carry out urgent repairs on Magheraboy Bridge, Liscooley

14 September 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

BOI warns of spike in fraudsters

14 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Fish
News, Top Stories

EPA liaising with Council and Loughs Agency as Donegal fish kill investigation continues

14 September 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Immediate action needed to install traffic calming measures on Derry-Buncrana Rd – Cllr Murray

14 September 2023
flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to carry out urgent repairs on Magheraboy Bridge, Liscooley

14 September 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

BOI warns of spike in fraudsters

14 September 2023
price increase home mortgage (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another interest rate increase could be on the way today

14 September 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in Court as part of ongoing terrorism investigation in Derry

14 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube