EPA liaising with Council and Loughs Agency as Donegal fish kill investigation continues

The Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed it is liaising with Donegal County Council and the Loughs Agency after a major fish kill in Donegal.

The EPA says they were informed by Aurivo Consumer Foods Ltd in Killygordon, an EP Licensed facility on Tuesday afternoon of an accidental release from the facility to the Cross Roads Stream, a tributary of the River Finn.

EPA staff from the Office of Environmental Enforcement attended the site yesterday to investigate the incident and to identify what corrective actions need to be taken.

The EPA has also liaised with Donegal County Council and The Loughs Agency to assess the impact of the incident on the receiving environment.

Samples have been taken for further analysis at the EPA laboratories.

EPA staff from the Office of Environmental Enforcement and the Loughs Agency, continue to investigate the cause of the incident.