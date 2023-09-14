Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Falcarragh and Gortahork water supplies impacted by ‘technical issue’ at the Ardsbeg Treatment Plant

Uisce Éireann says it is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses served by the Gortahork Falcarragh water supply scheme following a technical fault at the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant. As a result, water supply to Gortahork Falcarragh and surrounding areas is impacted.

Specialist contractors are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

In the meantime, an alternative water supply is available from an outdoor tap at Falcarragh Community Hospital, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh, F92 AY61.

Customers are reminded to use their own clean and sanitised  containers when taking water from the alternative water supply tap.

Seamus O’Brien, Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann said: “We understand the inconvenience this issue is causing and are working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. It is expected that the works will be completed by approximately 6pm on Friday, 15 September, after which it will take a number of hours for the network to refill and normal supply to return to all customers.

“We are also asking the public to do what they can to conserve water during this time by turning off taps and checking for leaks in outside taps or unoccupied premises. If anyone notices a leak in the public network they should report it to Uisce Éireann via www.water.ie or by calling 1800 278 278.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Supply and Service Updates section of our website.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

