A former senior PSNI officer has been appointed to a new Troubles legacy body.

The UK government’s controversial Legacy Bill is due to be signed into law soon – after which Peter Sheridan will take up the role of Commissioner for Investigations and oversee hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

He served in both the RUC and PSNI – and more recently as chief executive of a peace-building charity.

He says people should judge him by his own reputation……….