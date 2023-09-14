Harris will not quit as Garda Commissioner to seek top PSNI job

The Garda Commissioner says he is committed to his job and has no interest in applying for the role of Chief Constable of the PSNI.

Drew Harris was speaking at the re-opening of a garda station in Rathcormac County Cork this afternoon, following yesterday’s overwhelming vote of no confidence by members of the Garda Representative Association.

The vote of no confidence, which passed by 98 point 7 per cent, centred around a disagreement over the return of a pre-Covid roster at the start of November, and working conditions.

Commissioner Harris says he is open to further negotiations and has proposed a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission…………….

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister is to meet with the GRA

Minister Helen McEntee says her office has made contact with the association, and she hopes to meet them in the next 7 days………..