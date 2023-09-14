Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Harris will not quit as Garda Commissioner to seek top PSNI job

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today’s meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

The Garda Commissioner says he is committed to his job and has no interest in applying for the role of Chief Constable of the PSNI.

Drew Harris was speaking at the re-opening of a garda station in Rathcormac County Cork this afternoon, following yesterday’s overwhelming vote of no confidence by members of the Garda Representative Association.

The vote of no confidence, which passed by 98 point 7 per cent, centred around a disagreement over the return of a pre-Covid roster at the start of November, and working conditions.

Commissioner Harris says he is open to further negotiations and has proposed a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission…………….

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister is to meet with the GRA

Minister Helen McEntee says her office has made contact with the association, and she hopes to meet them in the next 7 days………..

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gortahork2
News, Top Stories

Falcarragh and Gortahork water supplies impacted by ‘technical issue’ at the Ardsbeg Treatment Plant

14 September 2023
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris will not quit as Garda Commissioner to seek top PSNI job

14 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Top Stories, Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 14th

14 September 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

61 year old Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault

14 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gortahork2
News, Top Stories

Falcarragh and Gortahork water supplies impacted by ‘technical issue’ at the Ardsbeg Treatment Plant

14 September 2023
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris will not quit as Garda Commissioner to seek top PSNI job

14 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Top Stories, Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 14th

14 September 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

61 year old Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault

14 September 2023
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former senior PSNI officer to head troubles legacy body

14 September 2023
charliedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio update – McConalogue criticised over comments on transition of defective block grant scheme applications

14 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube