Immediate action needed to install traffic calming measures on Derry-Buncrana Rd – Cllr Murray

Immediate action needs to be taken to install traffic calming measures at a number of points on the main Derry to Buncrana Road.

That’s the view of Councillor Jack Murray who says the area of Church Brae in Fahan has become an accident blackspot.

Meanwhile, he’s calling for works to be carried out to facilitate the crossing of pedestrians in Tooban close to a national school.

Councillor Murray says plans were in place to carry out works in conjunction with the Greenway project.

However, he says that needs to be revised in the wake of the development being stalled:

