Local authority staff to escalate industrial action

Local authority staff are to escalate industrial action next week.

Employees who are members of the Fórsa trade union engaged in industrial action indefinitely from Monday in response to the failure of local authority management to engage meaningfully with the union on the establishment of a job evaluation scheme.

Staff are currently refusing to carry out engagements with politicians and from next week, the industrial action will include a 24-hour email ban from 00:01hrs on Friday 22nd September, affecting all internal and external local authority email correspondence.

