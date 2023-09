A man rescued after being thrown from his kayak in a cave near Owey Island says he feels immensely grateful to everyone who helped him.

A major search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday involving the RNLI, fire service, ambulance service, gardai and local boats.

Malachy Doyle, managed to position himself on a ledge within the cave while awaiting the arrival of the emergency and rescue services.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that having his phone secured in a ziploc bag saved him: