Minister McConalogue criticised over comments on transition of defective block grant scheme applications

Councillor Martin Farren has hit out at Minister Charlie McConalogue on the back of a statement he issued earlier this week.

Minister McConalogue said the transitioning of the applications onto the enhanced scheme is too slow.

Councillor Farren says he was angered by the Minister’s comments which appear to throw Donegal County Council and Councillors under the bus to take the blame for the Government’s mishandling of the scheme.

Councillor Farren says the Minister, his party and Government need to take a long hard look at themselves to see where the blame lies.

The sentiment was echoed by Councillors Johnny McGuinness and Terry Crossan.

Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says responsibility lies with both the Government and Donegal County Council.

She says a meeting with all stakeholders is needed to ensure for the sake of homeowners that the enhanced scheme is implemented as soon as possible.