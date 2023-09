This week on The Score, Keith Cowan joins Oisin Kelly to look ahead to Finn Harps FAI Cup Quarter-Final tie with St Patrick Athletic and Derry City’s top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers.

In our local soccer section, we hear from the Rathmullan and Milford clubs ahead of their big derby this weekend.

Also, Donegal rally driver Eamonn Kelly joins us to reflect on his podium finish in Greece and his championship experiences on the world stage.

Part 1

Part 2