100% Redress Party granted approval to become registered political party

The Registrar of Political Parties has today given notice of his intention to approve an application by the 100% Redress Party to become a registered political party.

If approved, the party will be eligible to stand candidates in Dáil and local elections.

The aim of the 100% Redress Party is to secure full redress for homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks, not just in Donegal but all impacted counties.

It is the intention of the party to field candidates in Donegal and contest next year’s local elections.

The decision made by the Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Art O’Leary, as Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties, will become effective after a 21-day appeal period, or the outcome of any such appeal.