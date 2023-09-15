Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

100% Redress Party granted approval to become registered political party

The Registrar of Political Parties has today given notice of his intention to approve an application by the 100% Redress Party to become a registered political party.

If approved, the party will be eligible to stand candidates in Dáil and local elections.

The aim of the 100% Redress Party is to secure full redress for homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks, not just in Donegal but all impacted counties.

It is the intention of the party to field candidates in Donegal and contest next year’s local elections.

The decision made by the Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Art O’Leary, as Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties, will become effective after a 21-day appeal period, or the outcome of any such appeal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns of dangers of SF taking power in Government

15 September 2023
100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party granted approval to become registered political party

15 September 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing after man in 90s injured in Dungloe crash

15 September 2023
dungloe
News, Top Stories

Dungloe has the oldest population of any town in Donegal

15 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns of dangers of SF taking power in Government

15 September 2023
100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party granted approval to become registered political party

15 September 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing after man in 90s injured in Dungloe crash

15 September 2023
dungloe
News, Top Stories

Dungloe has the oldest population of any town in Donegal

15 September 2023
charliea5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue to appear before Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

15 September 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

Party think-ins continue today ahead of Dail return

15 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube