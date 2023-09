Water supply has been restored to homes and businesses in the Gortahork and Falcarragh areas.

A technical fault at the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant yesterday impacted water supply in the area with water being provided from a tanker at Falcarragh Community Hospital.

Uisce Éireann say normal water supply has been restored to the majority of premises while the remaining properties can expect full supply within the next few hours as the water network replenishes.