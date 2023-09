A new mural has been unveiled in Rathmullan as part of a community art project, highlighting the risk posed to the environment by single use plastics.

The mural, entitled ‘Time’s Running Out’ depicts life on land, biodiversity and all things natural, before gradually showing the impact plastics have on the environment, using over 8,000 plastic bottle tops.

The project was led by Donegal artists Emma Grace and Cassie Lyons.