Finn Harps bowed out of the FAI Cup after a 2-1 defeat to St Pat’s at Finn Park.

Sean O’Donnell opened the scoring for Harps on 24 minutes after some great play by Patrick Ferry.

Goals in the second half from Chris Forrester and Tom Lonergan sent Pats through to the final four.

Finn Harps boss Dave Rogers told Diarmaid Doherty he is proud of his players in the defeat…