Donegal’s Tyler Toland called into women’s senior squad

Donegal’s Tyler Toland is back in the Republic of Ireland senior women’s squad.

Interim manager Eileen Gleeson named her 25 strong squad today for games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Toland, who did not play for the senior side under former manager Vera Pauw, is currently with Blackburn Rovers, where she is really making her mark.

Donegal’s Amber Barrett is in the squad but there is no place for her county colleague Ciara Grant, or two other World Cup panel members, Sinead Farrelly and Heather Payne.

Gleeson’s side play Northern Ireland in the Aviva next Saturday, September 23rd.

 

