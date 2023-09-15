Failte Ireland stresses its commitment to Inishowen

Following questions at a recent Inishowen Municipal District meeting regarding Failte Ireland’s commitment to the peninsula, a spokesperson told Highland Radio News today the tourism promotion body is deeply committed to the development and promotion of Inishowen as a prominent tourist destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.

She said Inishowen is an integral part of their efforts to enhance Ireland’s tourism offering, and Fáilte Ireland has been actively involved in a collaborative effort to promote and develop the region alongside representatives from all the key agencies and local tourism groups.

This collaboration has resulted in the creation of the Inishowen Peninsula Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) for the Peninsula which is a 5-year, sustainable Plan for the region. The plan was launched in Fort Dunree, which is at the centre of a €12.5 million investment through Fáilte Ireland’s Platform for Growth Programme.

The spokesperson added a nine-week campaign was recently completed in Britain, promoting both Donegal and Derry together as an autumn short-break destination. That campaign will be repeated next year.

Inishowen featured heavily in Fáilte Ireland’s latest domestic marketing campaign to encourage people across Ireland to get explore their own region and experience the #BestDaycationEver!