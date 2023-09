St Pat’s are into the FAI Cup semi final after they beat Finn Harps 2-1.

Harps lead in the first half through Sean O’Donnell before Chris Forrester levelled at the start of the second half.

Tom Lonergan then won the game for Pats with five minutes to go at Finn Park.

St Pat’s boss John Daly spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game…