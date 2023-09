A controversial late Tom Lonergan goal sent Finn Harps out of the FAI Cup on Friday night at Finn Park.

Harps lead in the first half after Sean O’Donnell kept his cool to slot the ball under Dean Lyness after great play by Patrick Ferry.

Early in the second half, St Pats were level thanks to a Chris Forrester penalty before Lonergan netted with just five minutes remaining to send Pats into the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report…