Legislation around roadside drug testing is set to change.

It’s currently mandatory for gardaí to conduct a test for drink driving after serious road collisions, but not drug-driving.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says he’s asked officials in the Department of Transport to progress work which would allow Gardaí to carry out the test.

Fine Gael Senator and Criminal Barrister Barry Ward says there’s been a noticed uptick in drug driving offences: