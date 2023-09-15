Moroccan barber in Letterkenny raising vital funds for earthquake-stricken country

A Moroccan barber who has been living in Letterkenny for over 20 years has launched a fundraising campaign to raise vital money to help in the wake of an earthquake which has caused much devastation in Morocco.

Said Ben Salem is hosting a fundraising day at Future Style Barbers, Letterkenny on Sunday between 1pm-6pm.

All haircuts and beard trims will be free with all donations collected going towards the purchase of much-needed resources for people in Morocco such as tents, blankets and food.

Said told today’s Nine til Noon Show that people are living in fear in Morocco