Party think-ins continue today ahead of Dail return

Four political parties will hold pre-Dáil party conferences today.

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin will be among those gathering their TDs ahead of the new term.

The Taoiseach’s party and the leaders of the opposition gather separately today to discuss priorities for the new Dáil term.

In Limerick, Fine Gael will meet at the Strand Hotel to prepare for what could be the last full Dáil term before the general election.

The Irish Farmers’ Association plans to protest outside the meeting just as it did for Fianna Fáil earlier in the week.

Sinn Féin meanwhile meet in Dublin with Mary Lou McDonald back at the helm after undergoing a hysterectomy over the summer

In Tramore, the Green Party will meet with the spectre of terrible poll results marring the announcement of its European election candidates this weekend.

While the Labour Party continues into the second day of its conference in Maynooth.