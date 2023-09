Derry City remain four points behind Premier Division league leaders Shamrock Rovers after the side played out a 1-1 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Cameron McJannet’s goal gave the hosts the lead just after the hour mark.

Graham Burke then netted from spot for Rovers to earn them a vital point.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins feels his side should have had all three points…