Recent vandalism on Arranmore Island has been condemned.

Significant damage was caused to lighting at the island’s foreshore amenity, in recent days.

Comharchumann Arranmore says there were further attempts to break industrial lighting in the area.

The organisation has warned that if the vandalism continues, there will be no other option but to permanently remove the lighting.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig is appealing to those responsible to desist: