Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

Donegal County Council is coming under pressure from Councillors in the Inishowen Municipal District to ensure a water tanker that is currently on order is located in the peninsula.

There have been calls for many years for such a resource for Inishowen to back up the fire service.

There was huge disappointment when a much sought-after tanker was located in Letterkenny with the town having been identified as the optimum location.

Now, with the Council believed to be awaiting the delivery of a second tanker, Councillor Martin McDermott says there can be no questions over the location of it:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH marks World Patient Safety Day

18 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man shot in Derry

18 September 2023
Sweets Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny mum left shaken after toddler allegedly approached by man in Town Park

18 September 2023
water tanker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

18 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH marks World Patient Safety Day

18 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man shot in Derry

18 September 2023
Sweets Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny mum left shaken after toddler allegedly approached by man in Town Park

18 September 2023
water tanker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

18 September 2023
firework
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane report increase in the use of fireworks

18 September 2023
Anne Rabbitte 1
News, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte aware of significant CDNT staffing gaps in Donegal

18 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube