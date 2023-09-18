Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

Donegal County Council is coming under pressure from Councillors in the Inishowen Municipal District to ensure a water tanker that is currently on order is located in the peninsula.

There have been calls for many years for such a resource for Inishowen to back up the fire service.

There was huge disappointment when a much sought-after tanker was located in Letterkenny with the town having been identified as the optimum location.

Now, with the Council believed to be awaiting the delivery of a second tanker, Councillor Martin McDermott says there can be no questions over the location of it: