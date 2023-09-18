Gizmo Cash smashes track record at Lifford Stadium with sensational time

Gizmo Cash, the evens-money favourite, smashed the track record for a sprint over the 325 yard distance at Lifford Stadium.

The three-year-old dog produced a stunning run to clock 17.17 seconds in the first semi-final on Sunday evening of the Bar One Racing Crystal Vase SS0 325 competition.

And in doing so, he broke the record set way back in May 2002 when Fishy Boy returned a time of 17.24.

In the previous round, Gizmo Cash – owned by Meath-based Jamie McGee and trained by Keeley McGee – was just outside that record as he finished in 17.25, but on this occasion he was even faster.

Jamie is a grandson of John ‘Ginger’ McGee, one of the most famous and successful greyhound trainers in Ireland and the UK.

The second semi-final saw Zaconey Vulcan (5/2) storming to a three length victory in 17.37.

Next Sunday’s eagerly awaited final has €4,000 for the eventual winner.