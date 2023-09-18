Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Gizmo Cash smashes track record at Lifford Stadium with sensational time

Gizmo Cash set a new track record for a sprint race over 325 yards at Lifford Stadium. Photo: John Killen.

Gizmo Cash, the evens-money favourite, smashed the track record for a sprint over the 325 yard distance at Lifford Stadium.

The three-year-old dog produced a stunning run to clock 17.17 seconds in the first semi-final on Sunday evening of the Bar One Racing Crystal Vase SS0 325 competition.

And in doing so, he broke the record set way back in May 2002 when Fishy Boy returned a time of 17.24.

In the previous round, Gizmo Cash – owned by Meath-based Jamie McGee and trained by Keeley McGee – was just outside that record as he finished in 17.25, but on this occasion he was even faster.

Jamie is a grandson of John ‘Ginger’ McGee, one of the most famous and successful greyhound trainers in Ireland and the UK.

The second semi-final saw Zaconey Vulcan (5/2) storming to a three length victory in 17.37.

Next Sunday’s eagerly awaited final has €4,000 for the eventual winner.

 

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man shot in Derry

18 September 2023
Sweets Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny mum left shaken after toddler allegedly approached by man in Town Park

18 September 2023
water tanker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

18 September 2023
firework
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane report increase in the use of fireworks

18 September 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

