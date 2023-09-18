Letterkenny mum left shaken after toddler allegedly approached by man in Town Park

A Letterkenny mother has been left shaken after her three year old son was allegedly approached and given sweets by a man in the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

Emma’s son became unsettled and when she went to investigate she found a pile of sweets accompanied by a note reading ‘for kids, from Santa’ at the top of one of the slides within the play area.

Her son told her that the man was hiding in the bushes.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Emma says the man’s behaviour was very unnerving:

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says this is not an isolated incident.

While CCTV is in operation at the park, Councillor McMonagle has repeated calls for further resources to be put in place: