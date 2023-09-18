Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man due in court after road incident in Derry last night

Derry Courthouse

A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences to appear before Derry Magistrates Court next month following an incident in the city last night.

The charges include dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol in breath, possession of a class A controlled drug, possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, failing to stop where an accident occurred causing injury, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

