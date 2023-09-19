Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry confirm Mickey Harte appointment

Mickey Harte’s appointment as Derry’s new senior football manager has been confirmed this evening.

The Tyrone native stepped down as Louth boss last night after three years in charge.

A meeting of the Derry county committee tonight  ratified Harte as manager on a three year term with Gavin Devlin part of his management team.

In a short statement Derry GAA said ‘Further details on the backroom team will be confirmed in due course’ and wished ‘both the management team and playing panel every success in the 2024 season.

