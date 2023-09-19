Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry expected to ratify Mickey Harte’s appointment this evening – Michael McMullan Gaelic Life

Mickey Harte is going to become the new manager of the Derry senior footballers.

Tyrone’s former All Ireland winning boss has been in charge of Louth for the last three years.

Derry are the current Ulster champions and reached the All Ireland semi final this year.

Coach Gavin Devlin is expected to move to Derry with Harte following Ciaran Meenagh’s departure.

The Derry County Board are expected to rubberstamp Harte in the position at Tuesday evenings meeting.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life says the move to recruit Harte would have come as a shock to Derry and Tyrone supporters:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2023
Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023
Advertisement

