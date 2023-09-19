Derry expected to ratify Mickey Harte’s appointment this evening – Michael McMullan Gaelic Life

Mickey Harte is going to become the new manager of the Derry senior footballers.

Tyrone’s former All Ireland winning boss has been in charge of Louth for the last three years.

Derry are the current Ulster champions and reached the All Ireland semi final this year.

Coach Gavin Devlin is expected to move to Derry with Harte following Ciaran Meenagh’s departure.

The Derry County Board are expected to rubberstamp Harte in the position at Tuesday evenings meeting.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life says the move to recruit Harte would have come as a shock to Derry and Tyrone supporters: