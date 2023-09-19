Doherty seeks review of delay in recruiting for key disability service positions in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being asked to demand a full review of the delivery of disability services in Donegal, with an emphasis on the number of vacancies within the county’s four Children’s Disability Network Teams.

Cllr Albert Doherty says the review needs to look at why those 37 vacancies are not being filled, and of there is too much red tape being imposed by CORU, which regulates health and social care professionals.

It was claimed last week that bureaucracy is making it extremely to have qualifications from Northern Ireland courses recognised here, and that means many people in Donegal who studied in Derry cannot work in the service.

Last week, Minister Anne Rabbitte walked out of a meeting regarding a school in Cork because the HSE wasn’t doing enough.

Cllr Albert Doherty wants the same level of commitment here…………