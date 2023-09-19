Donegal CCC confirm fixtures for busy championship weekend

The Donegal GAA Competitions Control Committee have finalised the fixtures for a busy weekend of championship action with prelim quarter finals at senior and quarter finals in intermediate.

Full list of fixtures below:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,

Venue: TBC, (Round: Relegation Semi Final), St Michael’s V Milford 17:30,

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure SFC Prelim Quarter Final

Sat, 23 Sep,

Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Glenswilly V Glenfin 14:30,

Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Cloughaneely V Ardara 16:00,

Venue: Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Four Masters 19:30,

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: The Banks, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Gaoth Dobhair V Dungloe 16:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC Quarter Final

Sat, 23 Sep,

Venue: Killygordon, (Round: Quarter Final), Naomh Columba V Termon 13:00,

Venue: Convoy, (Round: IFC Quarter Final), Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 14:30,

Venue: Killygordon, (Round: IFC Quarter Final), Malin V Bundoran 17:00,

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: IFC Quarter Final), Downings V Red Hughs 15:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Quarter Finals

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: Dunkineely, (Round: Junior A Quarter Finals ), Naomh Ultan V Naomh Pádraig Muff 13:00,

Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round: Junior A Quarter Finals), Naomh Conaill V Moville 14:30,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Quarter Finals

Sat, 23 Sep,

Venue: Convoy, (Round: Junior B q/f), Convoy V Urris 17:30,

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: Carndonagh, (Round: Junior B Championship Q/F), Carndonagh V St Eunan’s 14:30,

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure SFC Prelim Quarter Final B

Sat, 23 Sep,

Venue: St Eunan’s, (Round: PRELIM Q / Final), Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 13:00,

Venue: Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round: Prelim Q / Final ), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Four Masters 18:00,

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Michael’s 13:00,

Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round: Prelim Q/F), St Eunan’s V St Naul’s GAA Club 16:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC Quarter Final B

Sat, 23 Sep,

Venue: Convoy, (Round: INTERMEDIATE B Quarter Final), Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 13:00,

Venue: Killygordon, (Round: Intermediate B Championship Q/F ), Naomh Columba V Malin 15:00,

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: INTERMEDIATE B Quarter Final), Termon V Red Hughs 13:00,

Michael Murphy Sport & Leisure C Championship Quarter Final

Sun, 24 Sep,

Venue: Glenfin, (Round: Quarter Final), Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 12:00,

Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round: Quarter Final), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 14:30,