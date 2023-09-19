Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal CCC confirm fixtures for busy championship weekend

The Donegal GAA Competitions Control Committee have finalised the fixtures for a busy weekend of championship action with prelim quarter finals at senior and quarter finals in intermediate.

Full list of fixtures below:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,
Venue: TBC, (Round: Relegation Semi Final), St Michael’s V Milford 17:30,

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure SFC Prelim Quarter Final

Sat, 23 Sep,
Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Glenswilly V Glenfin 14:30,
Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Cloughaneely V Ardara 16:00,
Venue: Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Four Masters 19:30,

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: The Banks, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Gaoth Dobhair V Dungloe 16:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC Quarter Final

Sat, 23 Sep,
Venue: Killygordon, (Round: Quarter Final), Naomh Columba V Termon 13:00,
Venue: Convoy, (Round: IFC Quarter Final), Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 14:30,
Venue: Killygordon, (Round: IFC Quarter Final), Malin V Bundoran 17:00,

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: IFC Quarter Final), Downings V Red Hughs 15:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Quarter Finals

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: Dunkineely, (Round: Junior A Quarter Finals ), Naomh Ultan V Naomh Pádraig Muff 13:00,
Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round: Junior A Quarter Finals), Naomh Conaill V Moville 14:30,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Quarter Finals

Sat, 23 Sep,
Venue: Convoy, (Round: Junior B q/f), Convoy V Urris 17:30,

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: Carndonagh, (Round: Junior B Championship Q/F), Carndonagh V St Eunan’s 14:30,

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure SFC Prelim Quarter Final B

Sat, 23 Sep,
Venue: St Eunan’s, (Round: PRELIM Q / Final), Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 13:00,
Venue: Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round: Prelim Q / Final ), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Four Masters 18:00,

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Round: Prelim Quarter Final ), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Michael’s 13:00,
Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round: Prelim Q/F), St Eunan’s V St Naul’s GAA Club 16:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC Quarter Final B

Sat, 23 Sep,
Venue: Convoy, (Round: INTERMEDIATE B Quarter Final), Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 13:00,
Venue: Killygordon, (Round: Intermediate B Championship Q/F ), Naomh Columba V Malin 15:00,

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: INTERMEDIATE B Quarter Final), Termon V Red Hughs 13:00,

Michael Murphy Sport & Leisure C Championship Quarter Final

Sun, 24 Sep,
Venue: Glenfin, (Round: Quarter Final), Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 12:00,
Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round: Quarter Final), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 14:30,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023
burnfoot sign
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted arson attack in Burnfoot

19 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023
burnfoot sign
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted arson attack in Burnfoot

19 September 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue appeal for information after pedestrian injured in Milford crash

19 September 2023
Garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai hunt two men and woman in connection with string of thefts in Letterkenny

19 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube