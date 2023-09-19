Emergency motion presented to Letterkenny Milford MD following park incident

An emergency motion has been presented to Letterkenny Milford Municipal District seeking the immediate employment of wardens at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

It follows number of incidents in recent months, the most recent of which involved reports that a three year old boy had been given chocolate by a man who said it was from Santa.

Chocolate bars were also left on a slide, accompanied by a note.

Director of Services Liam Ward said this would be a serious budgetary complication, and the last thing the council wants to do is cut back on the maintenance of parks and open spaces.

Moving the emergency motion, Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the council must try to secure funding so wardens can be employed: