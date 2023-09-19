Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Farmers encouraged to prepare for quad bike rule change

Farmers are being encouraged to get prepared for upcoming changes to the rules around driving a quad bike on a farm.

In November, Ireland will become the first country in the world to introduce regulations around quad bikes, including compulsory helmet-wearing and training for all quad operators.

The Health and Safety Authority is holding talks at the Ploughing Championships today, aimed at improving farmers’ awareness of dangers in their workplace.

Senior Inspector with the HSA, Pat Griffin says the regulations will save lives:

