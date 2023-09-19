Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Fr Brian Quinn Memorial Golf Classic launched at Rosapenna

Pictured at the launch in St Patrick’s Links were (L-R): Martin McHugh (Organising Committee), Isobel Rodgers (Donegal Hospice), Fergus McGee (Chairperson, Donegal GAA), Jim McGuinness (Donegal Senior Football Team Manager), John Casey (Director Rosapenna Hotel and Golf resort),Fr Charlie Byrne (Organising Committee) and Donall Barrett (Organising Committee).

The upcoming Fr Brian Quinn Memorial Golf Classic, which will take place at the iconic St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna Golf Resort on Monday 30th October 2023 was launched today.

Fr Brian was a great supporter of Donegal GAA and Donegal Hospice, so it is fitting that the proceeds from the event will benefit these two organisations.

Teams are filling up quickly, but there are still opportunities for Tee Box and Greens sponsorship.

MCM Brands, Clanree Hotel, MCR Group and the Allingham Arms Hotel are the four associate sponsors of the event.

