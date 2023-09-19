Fr Brian Quinn Memorial Golf Classic launched at Rosapenna

The upcoming Fr Brian Quinn Memorial Golf Classic, which will take place at the iconic St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna Golf Resort on Monday 30th October 2023 was launched today.

Fr Brian was a great supporter of Donegal GAA and Donegal Hospice, so it is fitting that the proceeds from the event will benefit these two organisations.

Teams are filling up quickly, but there are still opportunities for Tee Box and Greens sponsorship.

MCM Brands, Clanree Hotel, MCR Group and the Allingham Arms Hotel are the four associate sponsors of the event.