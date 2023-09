Gardaí have confirmed that they are hunting two men and a woman who they believe to be involved in a string of thefts from businesses in Letterkenny on Saturday.

They are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a grey Toyota Avensis with a partial registration of ‘12D19’ within the areas of Lisnennan, Kiltoy, the Port Road, the town’s Retail Parks or in and around Letterkenny Town between 10am and 12pm on Saturday.

Garda Claire Rafferty says investigations are continuing: