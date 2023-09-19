Gardai investigating attempted arson attack in Burnfoot

There was an attempted arson attack on a business in Burnfoot in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating the incident that occurred at a premises on Main Street, Burnfoot between 2.20am and 2.45am.

They say a window was smashed and an attempt is believed to have been made to start a fire.

Gardai are urging anyone who travelled through Burnfoot between 2am and 3am this morning and who may have dash cam footage to come forward. Any witnesses or an yone with any information is also being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.