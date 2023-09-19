Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigating attempted arson attack in Burnfoot

There was an attempted arson attack on a business in Burnfoot in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating the incident that occurred at a premises on Main Street, Burnfoot between 2.20am and 2.45am.

They say a window was smashed and an attempt is believed to have been made to start a fire.

Gardai are urging anyone who travelled through Burnfoot between 2am and 3am this morning and who may have dash cam footage to come forward. Any witnesses or an yone with any information is also being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2023
Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023
