Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an arson attack at Parkmore, Buncrana on Sunday evening last.

Shortly after 7 o’clock, a lorry that had been parked in a business yard was set alight.

The fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Gardai are urging anybody who travelled in that area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and who has a dash cam to make contact with them. They are particularly interested in any sightings of a group of youths that were in the area around that time.

If anybody can assist with information they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540. The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800

666 111.