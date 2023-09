Gardaí are appealing for information after a pedestrian was injured in a crash in Milford on Wednesday morning last.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle occurred at around 9:10am in The Lagg area.

The pedestrian was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver was unhurt.

Any road users who were in the area at the time and who has dash cam footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.