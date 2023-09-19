Judge orders inspections at Cassidy’s quarry for next month

Direction has been given regarding inspections at a Donegal quarry over defective concrete blocks for next month.

At a hearing of the Commercial Court of the High Court this morning, Mr. Justice Denis McDonald has directed that the preliminary inspection at Cassidy’s quarry at Gransha, Buncrana is to take place in the week commencing October 16th.

The full coring inspection is likely to then take place in the week commencing October 30th.

The judge also made an order for costs against Cassidy Brothers Concrete Products Limited and Cassidy Brothers Topmix Limited in respect of their “significant failure” to comply with directions and delays in court time.