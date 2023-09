Tributes were paid at this afternoon’s meeting of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District to Damien Blake, the former town councillor who died last week at the age of 41.

He was elected onto the former Letterkenny Town Council in 2004, and was elected Mayor a year later, becoming the youngest ever mayor of the town.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who was elected onto the council on the same day as Mr Blake, said he was a brilliant man who had much more to give.