Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

National day of action today calls for affordable childcare

A national day of action will get underway later calling for public and affordable childcare in next month’s Budget.

It comes as members of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers are set to close their doors on three days this month to highlight the financial crisis facing the sector.

It says the closure will affect 90 thousand children and will have a knock-on impact on parents’ workplaces.

Parents, providers and campaigners are being called on to participate in the day of action, which gets underway at 9.30 this morning at Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Director of the National Women’s Council, Orla O’Connor says the government must prioritise childcare in Budget 2024:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

quad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers encouraged to prepare for quad bike rule change

19 September 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach hasn’t ruled out new broadcasting charge

19 September 2023
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

National day of action today calls for affordable childcare

19 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slow growth of domestic economy to continue

19 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

quad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers encouraged to prepare for quad bike rule change

19 September 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach hasn’t ruled out new broadcasting charge

19 September 2023
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

National day of action today calls for affordable childcare

19 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slow growth of domestic economy to continue

19 September 2023
albert-doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeks review of delay in recruiting for key disability service positions in Donegal

19 September 2023
GS Window 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

McHugh hits out at vandalism attack on new Strabane gaelscoil

19 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube