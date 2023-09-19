National day of action today calls for affordable childcare

A national day of action will get underway later calling for public and affordable childcare in next month’s Budget.

It comes as members of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers are set to close their doors on three days this month to highlight the financial crisis facing the sector.

It says the closure will affect 90 thousand children and will have a knock-on impact on parents’ workplaces.

Parents, providers and campaigners are being called on to participate in the day of action, which gets underway at 9.30 this morning at Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Director of the National Women’s Council, Orla O’Connor says the government must prioritise childcare in Budget 2024: