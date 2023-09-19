Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, listener Grainne has concerns over the security of Letterkenny’s Town Park – later we hear from two parents who have set up the Special Needs Parents Group to fight for services for children:

We have the latest ‘Community Garda Information’ episode, Dr Peter O’Rourke reacts to the news that 19 spina bifida patients have suffered  ‘significant’ surgery complications and listener Emma wants to thank those who helped when her daughter became very ill:

We mark World Lung Day, another mother had a horrific experience at Letterkenny Twon Park and Brendan Devenney reacts to the imminent appointment of Mickey Harte as the Derry senior men’s manager:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2023
Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2023
Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023
burnfoot sign
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted arson attack in Burnfoot

19 September 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue appeal for information after pedestrian injured in Milford crash

19 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube