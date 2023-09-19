Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, listener Grainne has concerns over the security of Letterkenny’s Town Park – later we hear from two parents who have set up the Special Needs Parents Group to fight for services for children:

We have the latest ‘Community Garda Information’ episode, Dr Peter O’Rourke reacts to the news that 19 spina bifida patients have suffered ‘significant’ surgery complications and listener Emma wants to thank those who helped when her daughter became very ill:

We mark World Lung Day, another mother had a horrific experience at Letterkenny Twon Park and Brendan Devenney reacts to the imminent appointment of Mickey Harte as the Derry senior men’s manager: